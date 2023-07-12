Sports Reporter
Kyle Adamson, a recent graduate of Bear River High School’s class of 2023, was named one of the top 100 swimmers by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association All-America for the 100-meter backstroke.
“It felt great to learn I was an All-American because it is an honor to be among the top 100 in the nation and to be recognized at that level,” Bear River’s Kyle Adamson said. “I was not expecting to make All-American, but I’m proud I did.”
Adamson started swimming at a young age.
“I have been swimming for over ten years,” Adamson said. “I started when I was young at a summer team at Lake of the Pines, and then I moved to NSS (North Sierra Swimming) for a couple of years with coach Daryn Glasgow and then moved to Wolverine Aquatics with Coach Chris Brietbart this last year.”
Some of Adamson’s fastest times are 49.58 for the 100 meter backstroke; 3:59.75 for the 400 meter individual medley; 1:48.86 in the 200 meter backstroke; and 1:51.42 in the 200 meter individual medley.
Adamson played many sports growing up, but swimming was what he stuck with as his primary sport.
“Growing up, I tried to play every sport that I could,’ Adamson stated. “I was mediocre in almost every sport, like basketball, football. But I was decent at swimming. Around my freshman year of high school, I decided to commit to swimming as my main sport while playing water polo on the side.”
Now Adamson will head to University of Nevada Las Vegas to swim for the Rebels under head coach Ben Loorz and the other amazing coaches that set themselves apart. These coaches inspired Adamson to attend UNLV.
“The team and the coaches set themselves apart from every other team I was talking to,” Adamson stated. “The coaches showed how much they cared, and the team showed me why they are known as such a good program for swimming.”
Last year, UNLV won the WAC Conference title in a 6-team field.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
