Bear River junior leaps to seventh in state long jump

Bear River junior Sarah Aanenson leapt to a personal record 18 feet, 10 inches in the final round of the long jump at the CIF State Track and Field Finals in Clovis.

Submitted photo

Sarah Aanenson of Bear River High School finished in seventh place among long jump competitors at the 2019 CIF State Track & Field Finals in Clovis.

Aanenson entered the May 24-25 competition weekend seeded 19th and nabbed the 12th spot to advance to Saturday’s finals. She then advanced to the final nine girls by jumping 18 feet, 6.25 inches securing the eighth seed and three more jumps.

In the finals, Aanenson capped her junior year of competition in Clovis by jumping an all-time personal best 18 feet, 10 inches to take seventh place in the state for long jump.

Upland freshman Caelyn Harris took first place with a distance of 20 feet, 8 1/2 inches.