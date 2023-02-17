The Bear River Bruins’ (15-14, 9-6) season came to an end after a tough 52-44 loss to the Argonaut Mustangs (15-13, 5-5) Wednesday night in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section D-V playoffs.
“You couldn’t ask for a worse playoff night. Everything that could go wrong did,” Bruins’ head coach Dan Mooney said.
Both teams started slow in the beginning, but Bear River led 9-8 after the opening quarter. In the second period, the game’s intensity picked up from both teams, and the Bruins took a 24-22 lead into halftime behind junior Zach Smith’s seven-second quarter points.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the game was tied at 36 apiece. Bear River was up 40-38 with just over three minutes to play when Argonaut’s Beckham Whalen hit a three-pointer to give the Mustangs a one-point lead.
The two teams traded baskets after that sequence, then Whalen hit another three to give the Mustangs a 46-42 lead. On the next possession, Smith was called for an offensive foul for the Bruins, and Argonaut’s Neal King made a two-point shot to seal the game for the Mustangs.
Smith led the Bruins in scoring 14 points, and junior Tyler Huesveldt added 12 points. Sophomore Luke Jeffers scored nine points and was a force on the boards. Junior Brady Moorlag scored eight points for Bear River.
While it was a tough loss for the Bruins, they have no seniors and should return all their varsity players next year.
“No seniors and one sophomore starter. 15-13 overall, 9-5 league with two 1st team all-league players, Tyler Huesveldt and Zach Smith,” Mooney said. “Two 2nd team all-league players, Luke Jeffers and Brady Moorlag. So I give my team an “A” for amazing.”
