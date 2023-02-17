The Bear River Bruins’ (15-14, 9-6) season came to an end after a tough 52-44 loss to the Argonaut Mustangs (15-13, 5-5) Wednesday night in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section D-V playoffs.

“You couldn’t ask for a worse playoff night. Everything that could go wrong did,” Bruins’ head coach Dan Mooney said.

