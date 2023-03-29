Nevada Union baseball
The Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team improved to 9-1, 1-0 in Foothill Valley League (FVL) play after a 4-2 road win over the Lincoln Zebras Monday.
The Miners’ Ryder Celenza went 2-3 with three runs driven in; Chase Nye added two hits of his own.
Brenden Pinney pitched a complete game for Nevada Union, giving up just two runs and striking out four batters.
Nevada Union will play Lincoln in a doubleheader Friday starting at 1:00 p.m. at Lincoln High School, 790 J St., Lincoln, CA, 95648.
Nevada Union lacrosse
The Nevada Union lacrosse team is now 7-0, 3-0 in the FVL after a 15-8 road win against the Bella Vista Broncos Monday night.
The Miners play against the Woodcreek Timberwolves (2-5, 1-1) on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Woodcreek High School, 2551 Woodcreel Oaks Blvd., Roseville, CA, 95647.
