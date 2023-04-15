Sports Reporter
Nevada Union Baseball
The Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team (11-7, 2-3) got a bounce-back 5-3 win over the West Park Panthers (10-7, 3-2) on Thursday at West Park.
Nevada Union used a five-run first inning to pull away with the victory.
Senior Chase Nye and junior Ryder Cleneza led the Miners with two hits a piece. Sophomore Jack Bryan had one hit but drove in two runs.
Senior Steele Witchek pitched 5.2 innings, gave up three runs (two earned), and struck out six Panthers hitters. Freshman Ty Malak closed the game out for the Miners with 1.1 innings pitched.
Nevada Union Softball
On Thursday, the Nevada Union Miners varsity softball team (1-6, 0-2) fell to the West Park Panthers (3-5, 1-1) 10-0 on the road.
Senior Addison Parmenter and sophomore Taryn Parmenter both had two hits.
Junior Natalie Wasley was the starting pitcher for the Miners; she pitched three innings, gave up ten runs (nine earned), and had one strikeout. Parmenter finished the game with one inning pitched.
Nevada Union Boys Volleyball
The Nevada Union Miners boys varsity volleyball team improved 18-5 and 6-0 in the Foothill Valley League (FVL) with a 3-0 over the Lincoln Zebras.
The Miners won the first set 25-11, the second set 25-21, and the third set 25-9.
Nevada Union Tennis
The Nevada Union tennis team played a makeup match and a current match with Lincoln High Zebras.
In the first match, the Miners won 9-0. In the second match, Nevada Union won 8-1. So a perfect day for the Miners.
Currently, Nevada Union’s record is 5-0. Monday, the Miners play Placer High School, the league powerhouse at Placer. Then, Thursday, they play them again at home.