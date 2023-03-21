Sports Reporter
Miners Baseball
The Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team improved to 5-1 with wins Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the Miners beat the Sutter Huskies 7-0 on the road. Ryder Celenza and Steel Witchek both had two hits and two RBIs. Brenden Pinney and Nate Hundemer both drove in runs for Nevada Union.
Mason Muellenhoff pitched a complete game shutout, pitching seven innings with five strikeouts.
On Saturday Night, the Miners took on the Oroville Indians at Condon park. Nevada Union beat Oroville 11-0 behind three RBIs apiece from Chase Nye and Witchek.
Ty Malak and Jonah Contreras both pitched two innings, and Austin Thompson pitched one inning to complete the shutout.
Miners Softball
The Nevada Union Miners varsity softball team played the Wheatland Pirates on Saturday in Wheatland; they lost 15-0 to the Pirates.
Bruins Baseball
The Bear River Bruins varsity baseball team is now 3-1 after games Friday and Saturday.
On Friday at home, the Bruins had a dominating 16-1 win over Forest Lake Christian. Ben Barley and Kaden Nicholls combined for six hits and four RBIs at the top of the Bruins’ lineup.
Jackson Smith went 3-4 with four RBIs, while Cooper Berry and Nolan Allen added two hits apiece.
Jacob Fassler pitched two innings to get the win, and Jamey Slater pitched three innings and struck out six.
Bear River lost 7-1 to the Marysville Indians on Saturday in Marysville.
The Bruins had three hits in the game by Barley, Dakota Ayestaran, and Fassler. Shea Parson drove in the Bruins lone run of the game.
Smith and Berry pitched; Smith stuck out three, While Berry had four strikeouts.
Miners Lacrosse
The Miners improved to 5-0, 2-0 in the Foothill Valley League (FVL) with a road win against the Oakmont Vikings Friday Night.
Lucca Reischman led the way with six goals, and Ethan Holmes added three. Tyler Chazen won 13 faceoffs, and Caleb Prewitt had six saves.
Miners Volleyball
After falling to 0-3 with a loss to Del Oro on Friday night, the Nevada Union Miners varsity boys volleyball team bounced back to go 4-0 in the Stockton Classic tournament on Saturday, where they came away as the winners.
The Miners beat Manteca, Bradshaw Christian, and James Logan twice. As a result, Nevada Union improved their record to 4-3.