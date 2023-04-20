Sports Reporter
Nevada Union boys volleyball
The Nevada Union varsity boys’ volleyball team hosted the West Park Panthers (13-11, 5-2) Tuesday night at home. The Miners went on to win 3-0.
Nevada Union won the first set 25-21, the second set 25-20, and the third set 27-25.
With the win, the Miners are now 23-6 overall and 7-0 in the Foothill Valley League (FVL). Nevada Union is in first place in the FVL by two games with three to go over West Park. In order to fall out first place the Miners would have to lose the rest of their games and the Panthers would have to win the rest of theirs.
Bear River boys’ volleyball
On Tuesday, the Bear River varsity boys’ volleyball team (10-7, 5-4) traveled to Garden Valley to take on the Golden Sierra Grizzlies (2-12, 2-9) and beat the Grizzlies 3-1.
The Bruins lost the first set 27-25 but bounced back and won the following three sets 25-15, 25-20, and 25-22.
For the Bruins, sophomore Luke Jeffers had 13 kills and three blocks. Senior Seth Lech and junior Zach Smith both had nine kills.
At 5-4 in the PVL the Bruins are currently in third place and two games behind in the lost column behind the Wheatland Pirates.
Nevada Union baseball
On Monday, the Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball continued their game against the West Park Panthers from Friday night due to a lack of light.
The Miners won 6-5 in 12 innings.
The Miners (12-8, 3-4) took on the Placer Hillmen (9-7, 3-4) on Tuesday at home in an FVL battle. Unfortunately, Nevada Union fell short 7-4.
Senior Chase Nye, senior Steele Witchek, junior Brenden Pinney, and sophomore Jack Bryan had one hit apiece. Pinney, Witchek, and Bryan all drove in runs for the Miners.
Pinney pitched six innings, gave up seven hits and three runs, and struck out seven.
At 3-4 in the FVL the Miners are tied for third place in the final playoff spot with Placer and West Park with eight games left to play.
Nevada Union softball
On Tuesday, the Nevada Union Miners varsity softball team (2-8, 1-2) won their first FVL game of the year, beating the Placer Hillmen (0-8, 0-3) 12-5.
Junior Alicia Pettingill had four hits in the game and drove in one run. Senior Aila Lyden had three hits, including a double and a home run. She also drove in three runs.
Junior Kendall Miller went 3-4, junior Shea Conners and freshman Alyssa Rubiales both had two hits, while senior Addison Parementer had one base hit but drove in three runs.
Sophomore’s Taryn Parmenter and Lexi Cookson both drove in runs.
Lyden was in the pitching circle for the Miners and pitched seven innings and gave up five hits and five runs. She also had eight strikeouts.