Sports Reporter
Bear River baseball
The Bear River Bruins varsity baseball team hosted the Center Cougars (3-15, 0-10) Thursday and overcame a Cougars six-run first inning to win 12-8.
Sophomore Ian Van Winkle led the Bruins with three hits, while Kaden Cavolt, sophomore Ben Barley, and Dakota Ayestaran all had two hits. Ayestaran also added three RBIs.
Sophomore Cooper Berry started for Bear River, pitched 1.1 innings, and gave up seven runs (two earned). Barley came in relief, pitched 5.2 innings, gave up one run, and had four strikeouts.
At 4-4 in the Pioneer Valley League (PVL), the Bruins sit just outside the playoffs trailing the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos (5-5) and Marysville Indians (4-4).
Bear River boys volleyball
On Thursday, the Bear River boys varsity volleyball team (10-9, 5-6) traveled to play the San Juan Spartans (7-8, 7-5), and San Juan beat them 3-2.
Bear River won the first two sets 25-13 and 25-23. However, the Spartans won the following three sets: 25-21, 25-23, and 15-10.
Nevada Union boys volleyball
The Nevada Union Miners boys varsity volleyball team improved their record to 24-6 and 8-0 in the Foothill Valley League (FVL) on Thursday with a 3-0 win over the Placer Hillmen (5-11, 0-7) at home.
The Miners won all their sets 25-7, 25-14, 25-19.
Nevada Union softball
On Thursday, the Nevada Union Miners varsity softball team (2-9, 1-3) played at home against the Oakmont Vikings (10-6, 2-2). The Vikings won 12-4 in the FVL battle.
Senior Aila Lyden and junior Shea Conners both had two hits for the Miners. Lyden and Conners also drove in runs for Nevada Union.
Junior Kendell Miller and sophomore Aryah Berkowitz had one hit apiece, with Berkowitz driving in a run.
Lyden pitched all seven innings, gave up ten earned runs, and struck out five.