Sports Reporter
Nevada Union High School tennis
The Nevada Union Miners tennis team (7-2, 7-2) wrapped up their last home game of the season on Tuesday with a 6-3 win over the Oakmont Vikings (7-5, 6-3).
The Miners locked up second place in the Foothill Valley League (FVL) with the win.
Today the Miners will face the Ponderosa Bruins (1-7, 1-7) to close out the season before League Championships.
The match will be at Ponderosa High School, 3661 Ponderosa Rd, Shingle Springs, CA, 95682.
Nevada Union boys volleyball
The Nevada Union varsity boys’ volleyball team improved to 9-0 in the FVL with a 3-0 road win over Oakmont on Tuesday night.
The Miners won all three sets, 25-17, 25-21, and 25-22.
Senior Brett Cota led Nevada Union with ten kills, while seniors Seth Wilkinson (7) and Will Hastings (6) combined 13 kills.
Senior Tate Beaudette had 19 assists, with junior Carter Figuly adding nine for the Miners.
The Miners play their last game tonight at home against Ponderosa at 6:00 p.m. at Nevada Union High School, 11761 Ridge Rd, Grass Valley, C 95945.
Bear River High School boys Volleyball
The Bear River Bruins boys volleyball team (10-10, 5-7) fell to the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos 3-0 on Tuesday at home.
The Bruins lost all three sets closely, 25-23, 25-23, and 25-22.
Bear River closes its season out tonight at home at 5:00 p.m. against Vacaville Christian Falcons (6-11, 4-9). It will be at Bear River High School, 11130 Magnolia Rd. Grass Valley, CA, 95949.
Bear River softball
On Tuesday, the Bear River Bruins varsity softball team (7-4, 5-4) lost 7-6 to Twelve Bridges on the road.
Senior Ella Nawrocki and junior Gretta Barrieau both went 3-4 in the game. Senior Sarah DeSart and junior Krissy Kelly had two hits, with Kelly adding for RBIs.
Sophomore Taryn Cleek pitched 7.1 innings, gave up five earned runs, and struck out four batters.
Bear River’s next game is Friday when they host the Sutter Huskies (18-1, 8-0) at 4:00 p.m. at Bear River High School, 11130 Magnolia Rd. Grass Valley, CA, 95949.
Nevada Union baseball
The Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to the Oakmont Vikings Tuesday evening on the road.
The Miners led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh, and the Vikings scored three runs to win.
Freshman Ty Malak, junior Brenden Pinney, and senior Steele Witchek all had hits for the Miners. Nevada Union finished the game with three hits.
Pinney was on the bump for the Miners, pitched four innings, and gave up one unearned run. Malak pitched the final 2.2 innings and gave up three runs.
Nevada Union hosts Oakmont today at 4:30 at Nevada Union High School, 11761 Ridge Rd, Grass Valley, C 95945.