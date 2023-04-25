Sports Reporter
Nevada Union softball
The Nevada Union Miners varsity softball team (3-9, 1-3) had a big 7-2 win against the Colfax Falcons (9-4, 7-3) in Colfax on Saturday.
The Miners scored three runs in the first two innings and four more in the sixth.
Junior Shea Conners led the way for the Miners going 2-4 with four RBIs. Senior Aila Lyden didn’t have a hit but did have two RBIs.
The Miners had seven total hits in the matchup. Sophomore Aryah Berkowitz had a hit and drove in one run.
Senior Addison Parmenter was in the pitching circle for Nevada Union and pitched five strong innings giving up three hits, one run, and four strikeouts.
Lyden pitched in relief, went two innings, gave up one run (no earned runs), and struck out four batters.
Today Nevada Union hosts the first-place Ponderosa Bruins (13-2-1, 4-0) in a doubleheader starting at 1:00 p.m. at Nevada Union High School, 11761 Ridge Rd, Grass Valley, CA, 95945.
Bear River baseball
On Friday, the Bear River varsity baseball team (9-5, 4-4) beat the Foresthill Wildfires (4-10, 4-4) 15-1 at home.
The Bruins totaled 15 hits; senior Jackson Smith and junior Kaden Cavolt had two hits, with Smith adding four RBIs.
Freshman Kaden Nicholls had one hit and three RBIs and sophomore Cooper Berry drove in two runs with one hit.
Junior Jacob Fassler was on the mound for Bear River, pitched three innings, gave up one unearned run, and struck out three. Senior Jamey Slater pitched the final two innings and had two strikeouts.
The Bruins travel to Sutter to take on the Sutter Huskies today at 4:00 p.m. at Sutter High School, 2665 Acacia Ave, Sutter, CA, 95982.