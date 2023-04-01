Miners Volleyball
On Thursday Night, the Nevada Union Miners varsity volleyball team (12-4, 4-0) beat the Oakmont Vikings (3-5, 1-3) in three straight sets at home.
The Miners took the first set 25-11, the second set 25-12, and the third set 25-20.
It was the Miners’ second win of the week. They beat the Placer Hillmen Tuesday night on the road 3-0. Nevada Union is in first place in the Foothill Valley League.
Miners Lacrosse
The Nevada Union Miners lacrosse team (7-1, 3-1) lost their first game of the season to the Woodcreek Timberwolves (3-5, 2-1) 10-5 Thursday night on the road.
