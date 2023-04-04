Sports Reporter
Bear River Baseball
Friday
On Friday, the Bear River Bruins varsity baseball team traveled to take on Leroy Greene Academy of Sacramento; the Bruins fell behind early and could not recover, they lost 8-1.
Sophomore Ben Barley, senior Dakota Ayestaran, and junior Jacob Fassler each had one hit, while Fassler added an RBI.
Senior Jackson Smith was the starting pitcher for the Bruins; he pitched two innings giving up four runs and had two strikeouts. Fassler pitched the final four innings and gave up four runs (two unearned) and finished with one strikeout.
Saturday
In a Pioneer Valley League (PVL) matchup, the Bear River Bruins (5-3, 2-2) lost 8-4 to the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos (4-8, 2-4) on the road.
Bear River trailed 8-0 heading into the sixth inning before they put up four runs.
Fassler and center fielder Kaden Cavolt led Bear River in hitting; Fassler went 2-3 and Cavolt 3-3 with an RBI.
Barley and Ayestaran both had a hit apiece.
Sophomore Cooper Berry started the game for the Bruins; he pitched 4.1 innings giving up seven runs while striking out four batters. Bear River’s defense made four errors behind Berry’s pitching.
Barley pitched the final 1.2 innings for Bear River.
Bear River softball
On Friday, the Bear River Bruins varsity softball team (2-2, 1-2) picked up their first win in the PVL with a 10-6 road win against the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos (1-6, 0-5).
Senior catcher Sarah DeSart went 4-4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Bruins. Junior Krissy Kelly went 1-3 and drove in three runs, while junior Gina Genovese had two hits and drove in two runs.
Freshman left-fielder Hailey Eaton came off the bench and went 2-2.
Sophomore pitcher Taryn Cleek pitched 4.2 scoreless innings, and Genovese pitched 2.1 innings giving up six runs, but only two were earned.