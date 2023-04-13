Sports Reporter
Nevada Union Miners Tennis
The Nevada Union Miners tennis team took on the Ponderosa Bruins Tuesday in Foothill Valley League (FVL) play. The Miners won the match 9-0, with the Bruins playing with a limited team.
So far this season, the Miners are 3-0 with an 8-1 win over the West Park Panthers and a 5-4 win over the Oakmont Vikings, along with their win Thursday against Ponderosa.
Before Ponderosa, Nevada Union had played a total of 19 matches, winning 14 and losing five.
Seniors Kyle Wilson and Conner Drew all have won matches this year.
Nevada Union Miners Baseball
The Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team (10-7, 1-3) took on the West Park Panthers (10-6, 3-1) on Tuesday at home. Unfortunately, the Miners fell to West Park 12-3.
The Panthers got out to a 9-0 lead before the Miners put up three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Sophomore Mason Muellenhoff drove in Nevada Union’s first run with an RBI single to center field. Senior Chase Nye and junior Ryder Cleneza followed with RBI singles, which gave the Miners three runs.
Celenza led the Miners with three hits, while freshman Ty Malak, sophomore Jack Bryan, and Nye all had two hits.
Junior Benden Pinney started the game for Nevada Union. He pitched four innings and gave up seven runs (four earned).
Bear River Bruins Baseball
On Tuesday, the Bear River Bruins varsity baseball team (5-4, 2-3) traveled to Colfax and suffered an 11-1 loss to the Falcons (11-2, 6-1) in the Pioneer Valley League (PVL) battle.
The Falcons scored eight runs in the second inning and never looked back; the Bruins scored their first run on an RBI ground out by sophomore Cooper Berry.
Senior Dakota Ayestaran, junior Jacob Fassler, and Berry all had one hit for the Bruins.
Freshman Kaden Nicholls started for the Bruins; he pitched 1.1 innings and gave up eight runs (six runs), one strikeout, and five walks.
Nevada Union Softball
The Nevada Union Miners girls’ softball team (1-5, 0-1) hosted the Lincoln Zebras (2-6, 1-0) Tuesday and suffered a 13-3 loss.
The Miners scored their runs on RBIs by freshman Alyssa Rubiales and junior Shea Conners.
Conners had two hits — one a home run — and she also drove in two runs. Senior Hannah De Vera and junior Kendall Miller both had one hit.
Senior Addison Parmenter started for the Miners; she pitched all seven innings and gave up 13 runs (ten earned).