Sports Reporter
Nevada Union boys volleyball
The Nevada Union boys’ volleyball team ended their regular season with a 3-0 win over the Ponderosa Bruins. The Miners won the first three sets, 25-23,25-10 and 25-21.
Nevada Union went undefeated in the Foothill Valley League (FVL) with a 10-0 record, and the Miners have a 26-6 record overall. The playoffs will be next for the Miners; seedings are to be determined.
Bear River baseball
The Bear River Bruins varsity baseball team (10-6, 5-5) scored three runs in the first inning, and that’s all they needed to beat the Sutter Huskies (16-5, 8-2) 3-0 at home on Thursday evening.
Sophomore Ian van Winkle, junior Kaden Cavolt, and sophomore Ben Barley all had hits for the Bruins. Cavolt added an RBI along with sophomore Nolan Allen.
Freshman Kaden Nicholls was masterful on the mound pitching all seven innings allowing four hits and no runs. Nicholls also struck out 10 Sutter batters.
“Our team played great against Sutter,” Kaden Nicholls said via Twitter. “I was able to go seven innings (10 k’s, 2 walks). Splitter was working really well. Really important league win for us.”
Nevada Union softball
On Thursday, the Nevada Union Miners varsity softball team (3-12, 1-6) traveled to Lincoln to take on the Lincoln Zebras (7-12, 4-2); however, the Miners lost to Lincoln 12-6.
Junior Shea Conners led the Miners at the plate going for 3-4 with two RBIs. Junior Alicia Pettingill had two hits and one RBI, while sophomore Lexi Cookson had one hit and two RBIs.
Senior Aila Lyden was in the pitching circle for Nevada Union, and she pitched six innings, allowing 12 hits, eight runs (seven earned), and one strikeout.