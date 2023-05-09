Sports Reporter
Bear River Bruins softball
The varsity Bear River Bruins softball team concluded their season Friday with an 8-3 home loss to the Wheatland Pirates.
After a scoreless top of the first, Bear River got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first with an RBI single by junior Gretta Barrieau, which scored senior Sarah DeSart.
After a single by sophomore Taryn Cleek, junior Krissy Kelly drew a walk and loaded the bases for junior Cassidy Craig.
Craig then hit a line drive single to right field to drive in Barrieau and Kelly, and the Bruins took a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
However, the Bruins did not score another run in the game, and the Pirates scored eight runs instead, including a grand slam from Hallie Prather who also hit a two-run home run later.
Barrieau and Cleek had two hits apiece for the Bruins. DeSart and Craig both had one hit, while Craig added two RBIs.
Junior Gina Genovese started for the Bruins and pitched 6.2 innings, giving up 13 hits and eight runs (five unearned). She also struck out two batters and walked four. Cleek pitched the final 0.1 innings.
Nevada Union Miners baseball
Behind sophomore Mason Muellenhoff’s complete game shutout, the varsity Miners baseball team beat the Ponderosa Bruins on the road 1-0 in their last game of the season.
The Miners scored the game’s lone run in the top of the 5th inning. Sophomore Jack Bryan led the inning off with a single. Then, senior Nick Thompson and sophomore Carter Van Matre walked, and on Van Matre’s walk, Bryan scored on a wild pitch.
The Miners had four hits in the game, two from seniors Chase Nye and Lucas Mackey. Also, junior Ryder Celenza and Bryan added hits.
Muellehoff pitched seven innings and gave up three hits and no runs while striking out three.