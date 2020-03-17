PREP SPORTS: CIF delays decision on spring sports

The future of remains unknown.

The California Interscholastic Federation State Office along with the 10 section commissioners held a scheduled meeting on Tuesday where they discussed, among other issues, the impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 Spring Season.

A week after canceling the title games of its boys and girls basketball state championship tournaments due to COVID-19 concerns, the CIF announced it will hold off on doing the same for its spring sports … for now.

“While the time may come when we have to cancel postseason events, today is not that day,” a statement from CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti said. “In anticipation of further guidance and directives issued by federal, state and local government agencies regarding COVID-19, the CIF has not determined the future of spring sports events at this time and intends to reconvene with the 10 section commissioners on April 3 to revisit this issue. Pending that time, Sections will continue to confer with their local leadership and the State CIF will continue to monitor any directives and recommendations issued from the above entities.

“While the time may come when we have to cancel postseason events, today is not that day. In anticipation of further guidance and directives issued by federal, state and local government agencies regarding COVID-19, the CIF has not determined the future of spring sports events at this time…”— Statement from CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti

“The CIF will continue to work with our schools and school districts with the health and well-being of student-athletes and school communities as our priority.”

Local high school sports seasons were thrown into uncertainty on Friday when the Nevada Joint Union High School District closed all public schools, which includes athletic activities, until April 13, due to COVID-19 concerns. School districts across the state have implemented similar mandates.

Spring high school sports include: baseball, boys golf, softball, track and field, boys tennis, co-ed tennis and boys volleyball.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.