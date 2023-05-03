Krissy Clark BR Foul

The Bruins Krissy Kelly (24) fouls off a pitch in Bear River’s game at Colfax earlier this season. Bear River played the Lindhurst Blazers Monday and got a 10-1 road win. Kelly had one hit and two RBIs in the game.

