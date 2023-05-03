Sports Reporter
Bear River High School softball
On Monday, the Bear River Bruins varsity softball team (8-6, 6-6) played a road game against the Lindhurst Blazers (2-11, 0-10) and won 10-1.
The Bruins scored two runs in the first inning; the first one came on an RBI double by freshman Hailey Eaton. Bear River scored a run later in the inning on a passed ball that allowed Eaton to score.
The Bruins scored one more run in the third, four in the fifth, and three in the final inning.
Bear River had 11 hits in the game; three were by senior Sarah DeSart. Junior Gretta Barrieau added two hits and an RBI. Junior Krissy Kelly had a base hit but drove in two runs. Junior Cass Craig and sophomore Taryn Cleek had RBIs for the Bruins.
Cleek was in the pitching circle for Bear River and pitched a complete game giving up five hits and one unearned run while striking out eight.
The Bruins travel to Wheatland today to take on the Pirates (15-8, 9-3) at 4:00 p.m. at Wheatland High School, 1010 Wheatland Rd, Wheatland, CA, 95692.
Nevada Union High School softball
The Nevada Union Miners varsity softball team (3-13, 1-6) traveled to Elk Grove to take on the Wildcats (20-3, 8-1); however, the Miners lost 13-3.
Nevada Union fell behind 1-0 after the first inning but bounced back in the second and scored two runs.
Both runs came on a two-run RBI double by freshman Alyssa Rubiales to give the Miners a 2-1 lead. Then, in the bottom half of the inning, Franklin put up four runs to take a 5-2 lead.
The Miners scored another run in the fourth inning when junior Alicia Pettingill grounded out, allowing junior Shea Conners to score.
Rubiales went 2-2 for the Miners and drove in two runs. Conners, sophomore Lexi Cookson, and senior Addison Parementer all had hits, while Pettingill added an RBI for Nevada Union.
Parmenter pitched three innings, allowing eight runs and striking out one batter; junior Natalie Wasley pitched in relief and threw the final two innings.
The Miners host the Placer Hillmen (0-11, 0-6) tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. at Nevada Union High School, 11761 Ridge Rd, Grass Valley, CA.