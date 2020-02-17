PREP SOCCER: Smith nets hat trick, Miners win playoff opener

It’s been a remarkable season for the Miners.

“It’s really special,” said Nevada Union boys soccer head coach Chrys Dudek. “I talked about it at the beginning of the season, if there is a team that is going to start a legacy here, it’s this group.”

After posting their best regular season record since 2011, the Miners (7-6-2) earned their first playoff victory in more than a decade Monday night at Hooper Stadium.

Behind a hat trick from senior Josh Smith and a stellar defensive effort, the No. 16 Miners topped No. 17 Rosemont, 3-1, in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs.

“It’s amazing. We’re making history. It’s great,” said NU’s senior goalie Steven Person.

The Miners never trailed in the game, jumping out to a 1-0 advantage in the 24th minute when Smith rifled in a goal from 15 yards out.

“From the first whistle, we were going 100 percent,” Smith said. “It looked like we wanted to win the game, not just looking to get through it.”

Rosemont (Sacramento) brought the game even in the 33rd minute on a goal by Josiah Dawson. NU’s defense tightened after that and scoring chances became sparse for the Wolverines.

Smith put the Miners back in front with a goal just two minutes into the second half. This time, Smith dribbled through multiple defenders then fired the ball into the right hand side of the net.

The Chico State bound forward netted his third goal in the 67th minute, again dribbling through several defenders and scoring from an improbable angle.

“He creates some Miner Magic,” Dudek said of Smith. “He can move the ball well, he’s got his angles, he can put a great shot on from just about anywhere. He works well through people, he connects well with people, he’s had some good assists from teammates, and sometimes like tonight he just rolls through (defenders)… He’s equally dangerous with both his left and right when it comes to offense.”

Smith has seven goals in NU’s last three games, all wins. He was quick to credit his teammates for his recent success.

“A lot of it is my teammates moving and drawing their players out of space and me seeing that space and running to it. And, usually I get a ball that puts me on goal and I can finish it,” he said.

The Miners controlled the pace for much of the game and kept the pressure on Rosemont’s goalie as Smith, Bryce Nguyen, Bryce Dahlstrom, Moises Tovar, Kiyo Yonenaka and Jake Slade all contributed to the offensive attack.

While Smith and company handled business on the offensive end, Person along with defenders J.J. Balkowitsch, Jaden Butcher-Cummings, Nino Conte, Rhys Gallagher and Tucker Goodspeed stifled Rosemont on the other end.

“They killed it today,” said Person of the effort from NU’s defenders. “They held it down.”

Dudek added, “They were just solid tonight. They were challenging every play and it makes a difference, containing rather than just diving in. And, they communicated well with each other.”

For their efforts, the Miners will now travel to face No. 1 seed Galt at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“We go up against the No. 1 seed and we’re going to play our hearts out and see how it goes,” said Dudek. “But, what they’ve accomplished so far, winning a home playoff game, is an amazing thing. We’re proud of it and their proud of it.”

