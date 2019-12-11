PREP SOCCER: Miners blank Bruins in battle between Nevada County teams

On a cold and foggy night at Hooper Stadium, the Miners boys soccer team showcased what they are capable of, and had a lot of fun in the process.

“They like to have fun and they like to have fun together,” said Nevada Union head coach Chrys Dudek after his team’s 6-0 victory over Bear River on Tuesday. “They enjoy being around each other and working hard together. By the time we get to league I think we should be pretty solid.”

Facing the visiting Bruins in non-league action, the Miners scored early and often.

NU junior striker Bryce Nguyen got the scoring started when he powered in a goal off the left post 13 minutes into the contest.

“We played as a team. The chemistry was definitely there,” said Nguyen, who scored a goal in the second half as well. “I think that our spirits were a lot higher than they’ve been at past times and I think that showed in our passing and our chemistry.”

NU’s team chemistry was strong throughout as their precise passing set up multiple scoring opportunities.

The Miners went up 2-0 in the 17th minute when Josh Smith set up teammate Lorenzo Sabbatini, who sent the ball into the net. It was Sabbatini’s third goal in two games this season.

NU’s Isaiah O’Connell then took over, scoring a header in the 27th minute and firing in another goal in the 29th minute.

In the second half, the fog rolled in making it hard to see from one side of the field to the other,

“We’ve played in driving rain, with the wind blowing the ball everywhere and with standing water on the field, but I’ve never seen fog like this and it just dropped on us. Pretty incredible,” said Dudek.

The low visibility on the field didn’t seem to slow the Miners.

NU made it 5-0 in the 45th minute when Jake Slade charged down field then passed the ball off to Jaden Butcher-Cummings, who sent it into the net.

“There’s a lot more communication happening,” said Dudek. “People are moving off the ball more which is what we need to continue to do to create more opportunities.”

Nguyen closed out the scoring in the 67th minute with his second goal of the night.

While NU shined on offense, its defense was relentless as it allowed very few shots on goal in the contest. Pitching the shutout in goal was NU’s senior goalie Steven Person.

The victory moves the Miners to 1-0-1 on the young season. NU tied Chico, 3-3, in the season opener, getting two goals from Sabbatini and one from Moises Tovar.

Through the first two games of the season, the Miners have scored nine goals, coming from five different players.

“We have a really talented group of guys,” said Nguyen.

Next up for the Miners is a non-league home game against River Valley at 7 p.m. tonight. They will then compete in the Golden Sierra Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

“They just have a good time playing together and I think that’s something that will take us a long way,” said Dudek.

For the Bruins, the loss drops them to 0-3 on the season. Bear River will also be competing in the Golden Sierra tourney Friday and Saturday.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.