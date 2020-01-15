PREP SNOWBOARDING: Miners hit slopes at Alpine Meadows

Nevada Union’s snowboard team made its way to Alpine Meadows Monday for the first giant slalom race of the season.

In the girls competition, the Miners placed three in the top-15. Linden Lovett led NU with a seventh place finish after logging a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 24.9 seconds. Hazel Kyle was next for NU in eighth (1:25.35). And, Hannah Montgomery came in 14th (1:31.11). Nina Burt from North Tahoe won the race in a time of 1:17.08, just edging out Truckee’s Morgan Just (1:17.32)

On the boys side, the Miners were led by Cole Fletcher in 20th (1:23.08). Leo Capuano was next for NU, placing 26th (1:25.34). Joe LaValley finished 34th (1:27.67) to round out NU’s top three. Colfax’s Tyler Suddjian won the boys race with a mark of 1:07.54.

Nevada Union competes in the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation’s Central II division, along with Colfax, Truckee, North Tahoe, Davis and Placer.

