PREP SNOWBOARD AND SKI: Miners race to top-10 finishes at Alpine Meadows; NU’s alpine ski teams take 2nd at Sugar Bowl

Nevada Union snowboarders hit the slopes on Monday, competing in a slalom race at Alpine Meadows.

Leading the Miners’ girls team was Hazel Kyle, who placed sixth out of 49 with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 39.81 seconds. Kyle has been strong all season, notching several top-10 finishes.

Not far behind Kyle was NU’s Hannah Montgomery, who took ninth overall with a time of 1:45.07. Phoebe Bertran (1:53.56) rounded out NU’s top-three with a 22nd place finish.

Truckee High School’s Morgan Just (1:27.56) won the girls race.

In the boys competition, NU’s top competitor was Cole Fletcher, who took 12th with a time of 1:32.85. Kai-Po Covert (1:42.56) was next for the Miners in 30th and NU’s Joe LaValley (1:42.98) was close behind in 32nd.

Winning the 52-person race was Colfax’s Tyler Suddjian (1:18.59).

Next up for the Miners is a giant slalom event next Monday at Northstar.

Nevada Union competes in the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation’s Central II Division.

NU’s alpine ski teams take 2nd at Sugar Bowl

Nevada Union’s alpine skiers hit the slopes at Sugar Bowl for the second slalom event of the season, earning second place team finishes in both the boys and girls races on Monday.

The Miners boys team placed four in the top-10 and finished with 258 points. Davis had four in the top-six and won the team competition with 270 points. In the girls race, NU notched three top-10 finishes en route to 248 points. Davis won 270 points, thanks to four skiers placing in the top-five.

Out front for NU’s boys team was Judah Good, who placed second overall with a two-run combined time of 1:40.65. First place in the 35-racer field was Davis’ Lukas Voss (1:36.70).

Camden Breaux (1:44.89) was next for the Miners in fifth place, Hayden Leach (1:49.98) was ninth, Aidan Reedy-Schnieder (1:50.78) was 10th and rounding out the team’s top-five was Harry Retzler (1:53.35) in 11th.

In the girls race, Sofia Goodwin was NU’s top finisher, taking seventh overall with a mark of 1:52.50. Teammate Sarah Kellermann (1:53.12) was right behind her in eighth. NU’s Skylah Kerr (1:58.35) followed in 10th place. Wendy Thomas (2:02.72) rounded out the Miners’ top-four in 11th.

Placer’s Sophia Hodgdon (1:34.95) was first in the girls race.

The Miners are back at it next Monday at Alpine Meadows.

