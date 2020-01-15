PREP SKIING: Nevada Union teams place 2nd at Sugar Bowl

Competing in the first slalom event of the season, Nevada Union’s boys and girls alpine ski teams each took second place Monday at Sugar Bowl.

Nevada Union’s boys team placed three skiers in the top-5 with Judah Good leading the way. Good finished second individually with a two-run combined time of 1:46.25. NU’s Aiden Reedy-Schneider placed fourth with a time of 1:52.49, and Camden Breaux was fifth with a time of 1:52.95. Hayden Leach placed 10th to round out the NU scorers.

Davis’ Lukas Voss was first with a time of 1:37.65. Davis placed four in the top-seven and won the event with 267 points. The Miners finished just four points back.

In the girls slalom race, the Miners were led by Sofia Goodwin’s ninth place finish. Goodwin tallied a two-run combined time of 2:10.61. Sarah Kellerman was next for NU, placing 11th. Alex Lewis placed 14th, and Skylah Kerr took 15th to round out the NU scorers.

Colfax’s Karina Martel blew away the competition, finishing first with a time of 1:34.26, which was 20 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

Davis placed four in the top-six to claim the team win with 266 points. NU was second with 235 points and Colfax was third with 221 points.

In junior varsity competition, NU’s Kate Buti placed ninth in the girls race. Trevor Buti took 10th for NU in the boys JV race.

The Miners opened the alpine ski season Jan. 6 with a giant slalom event at Sugar Bowl. NU’s boys and girls teams finished as runner-ups to Davis in that event as well. Good led the boys team with a second place finish individually. Kellerman was the top NU finisher in the girls race, placing sixth.

Nevada Union competes in the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation’s Central II division along with Colfax, Placer and Davis.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.