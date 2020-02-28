PREP SKIING: Miners set to shred at State Championships

When Nevada Union alpine skier Judah Good is about to race, he goes into attack mode.

“Right before I go down, I’m always thinking about how I’m going to attack the next gate ahead,” said the talented senior. “I try not to think about falling too much, because that makes me more nervous and I don’t fully attack the course. I’m just thinking about going as fast as I can and getting the most wind against my face that I can.”

Good is headed to the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation State Championships for the fourth straight year and leads a pack of eight Miners who will compete against the top high school skiers in the region next week at Northstar.

“Our boys team is super strong,” said NU coach Alexandra McDowell. “Judah and Camden (Breaux) are both four-year skiers. They’re both my captains and have shown really strong leadership for the team and helping the other boys. Our girls team is definitely a building team. They’re younger with one junior and three sophomores.”

Good, who placed 10th in giant slalom and 18th in slalom at the 2018 championships and was 12th in giant slalom in 2019, said he has two goals for the upcoming State Championships.

“Top five would be really cool, but if it’s a single digit number, I’d be alright with that too,” said Good, adding, “hoping to come back with a good goggle tan.”

Good has three first place finishes this season, two of which came in the final two regular season competitions. He is the No. 1 seed from the CNISSF’s Central II Division for the slalom event.

“This year I’m most excited about being the No. 1 seed in slalom because it means I’ll be in the first six going out on the course. So, I’ll have a fresh course,” he said. “Normally, at States, because it’s later in the season, it’s more rutted. So, after 20 people go on the course it’s harder to ski it. Being that earlier seed, I’ll have a better chance at better results.”

Joining Good at the State Championships are boys team members Breaux, Hayden Leach and Aidan Reedy-Schneider. All four boys team skiers qualified to compete in both the slalom and giant slalom events.

“I want to be more competitive this time,” said Breaux, who placed 32nd in the slalom race at last year’s State Championships. “I’m ready to place top-10.”

Breaux, who has multiple top-10 finishes this season, said his favorite aspect of alpine racing is the initial rush and serenity that follows.

“I like the adrenaline,” he said. “And, I like that everything just leaves your head.”

Reedy-Schneider and Leach have impressed this season despite it being their first year on the team. Reedy-Schneider, a senior, was a member of the NU snowboard team as a sophomore and junior, and qualified for the Snowboard State Championships in 2019.

Nevada Union’s girls team is also sending four skiers with Sarah Kellermann and Sofia Goodwin qualifying in both events, and Alex Lewis (giant slalom) and Wendy Thomas (slalom) each qualifying for one event.

“I don’t really have any goals other than just to have a good time, and finish strong,” said Kellermann, a junior who has multiple top-10 finishes this season and is headed to her first State competition. “My season so far has had a lot of improvement, especially from last season. It’s been exponential improvement. I’ve been pushing and pushing myself, and I like seeing the fruits of that in the races.”

Lewis said she’s excited for State Championships and her only goal is to do her best.

“I’m just going to leave it all out on the course, try my best and see where it goes,” she said, noting she enjoys the thrill that comes with competing. “I enjoy the adrenaline. You’re standing at the top of the course, you’re super nervous and super scared, but by the end you’re like, ‘that was so much fun, I just want to keep doing that.’”

The girls competition will also feature Grass Valley resident and Colfax High School student Karina Martel, a senior who has won multiple state championships already and has dominated the field throughout the 2020 season.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.