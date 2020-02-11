PREP SKI AND SNOWBOARDING: Judah Good leads Miners at Boreal

Nevada Union alpine skier Judah Good shined on the mountain Monday, earning first place in a slalom race at Boreal.

Good’s first run was the fastest of the day in the boys competition, coming in at 37.73 seconds. He finished his second run in 39.61 for a two-run combined time of 1:17.34, which just edged out second place finisher Rhys Mahoney (1:18.06) of Davis.

The Miners had three more racers in the top-10 with Camden Breaux (1:19.18) placing fourth, Hayden Leach (1:25.42) in ninth and Aidan Reedy-Schnieder (1:25.64) in 10th. The NU boys came up just short of winning the team competition, falling just seven points shy of Davis, 267-260, which had four racers in the top-seven.

In the girls race, NU’s top finisher was Sofia Goodwin, who placed 10th with a two-run time of 1:39.05. Teammate Alex Lewis (1:45.61) came in 12th, Sarah Kellermann (1:52.97) followed in 14th and Skylah Kerr (1:53.91) rounded out NU’s top-four in 15th place. They placed third as a team behind second place Placer and first place Davis, which had seven racers in the top-nine finishers.

Winning the girls race was Colfax’s Karina Martel, who impressed with runs of 36.19 and 37.82 for a combined time of 1:14.01.

Nevada Union competes in the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation’s Central II Division.

SNOWBOARDING

Hazel Kyle leads Miners at Northstar

Nevada Union’s snowboard team hit the slopes at Northstar for a giant slalom event on Monday.

The Miners top finisher was Hazel Kyle, who placed seventh in the girls race with a two-run combined time of 2:31.04. NU had two more in the top-20 with Phoebe Bertran (2:44.01) in 15th and Linden Lovett (2:55.50) in 20th. Rounding out NU’s top-four was Giorgia Glassford (3:00.66) in 21st. North Tahoe’s Nina Burt (2:08.26) won the race.

In the boys race, Cole Fletcher (2:27.22) took 29th to lead all Miners. NU’s Joe LaValley (2:29.19) followed in 24th. Colfax’s Tyler Suddjian (1:53.30) took first.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.