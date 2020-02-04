PREP SKI AND SNOWBOARD: Miners earn top-10 finishes at giant slalom events

Alpine skiers from Nevada Union carved out top-10 finishes in a giant slalom event on Monday.

Competing at Alpine Meadows, the Miners had four boys racers finish in the top-10, resulting in a second place finish as a team. NU’s girls team had one finish in t he top-10, and three others land in the top-15, which also led to a second place finish as a team. The boys and girls teams from Davis took the top team spots.

Leading NU’s boys team was Camden Breaux, who notched a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 8.94 seconds to place third overall. NU’s Judah Good wasn’t far behind in sixth place with a time of 1:10.54. Aiden Reedy-Schneider (1:11.76) followed in eighth place, and Hayden Leach (1:13.87) was ninth. Rounding out NU’s top-five finishers was Ben Washburn (1:16.26) in 11th. Davis’ Lukas Voss (1:04.6) was first.

In the girls competition, Sarah Kellermann led NU’s effort with a ninth place finish with a time of 1:18.58. NU’s Alex Lewis (1:20.75) followed in 11th place, Sofia Goodwin (1:20.78) was 12th and Wendy Thomas (1:22.78) was 15th.

Colfax’s Karina Martel posted the two fastest runs in the girls competition and took first with a combined time of 1:05.05.

Nevada Union competes in the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation’s Central II Division.

Snowboarding

Miners dig in at Northstar

Nevada Union’s snowboard team hit the slopes for a giant slalom event at Northstar on Monday, earning several top-20 finishes.

Leading the way for NU’s girls team was Hannah Montgomery, who placed sixth with a time of 4:17.56. NU’s Hazel Kyle (4:26.01) followed in 11th place. Linden Lovett (4:28.18) was next in 12th place and Phoebe Bertran (4:41.39) rounded out NU’s top four in 20th. North Tahoe’s Nina Burt (3:42.09) took first.

In the boys competition, NU was led by Aiden McKenna (4:23.06) in 19th place, Joe LaValley (4:23.06) in 20th and Cole Fletcher (4:24.55) in 21st. Rounding out NU’s top four was Trey Baker (4:48.84) in 32nd. Colfax’s Tyler Suddjian (3:27.51) placed first.

