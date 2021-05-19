Prep roundup: NU basketball tops league foes Placer, Rio Linda

The Miners are starting to find their stride.

Nevada Union’s boys basketball team knocked off a pair of Foothill Valley League foes to open a busy week of hoops, and have now won four of their last seven games after starting the season 0-5.

The Miners started the week with a 67-61 victory over Rio Linda on Monday. They followed that with another home win, 67-57, over Placer on Tuesday.

In Tuesday’s contest with the Hillmen, NU jumped out to a 21-14 edge thanks to a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers from junior sharp shooter Cory Ellis.

“We just came out of the gates and played a really good first quarter,” said NU head coach Mark Casey.

Nevada Union grew the lead to eight at halftime and led by as many as 20 in the third quarter. Placer charged back late and pulled within five in the fourth quarter, but the Miners held on down the stretch.

Leading NU’s offensive charge was junior post player Milo Goehring with 27 points. Senior J.T. Conway followed with 14 points, Ellis finished with 12 and senior Eli Jones chipped in eight points.

In Monday’s bout with Rio Linda, the Miners led 37-27 at halftime, built on their lead in the third and held off a late push by the Knights to grab the win.

Goehring was once again a force in the paint with 28 points.

Ellis added 21 points, coming on seven 3-pointers.

“Just a brilliant shooting night,” Casey said of Ellis, who was 7-of-9 from beyond the arc.

As a team, the Miners hit 11 from deep in the game.

NU’s run through the second half of league play continues Thursday as they hit the road to face Oakmont. The Miners (4-8) are back at home Friday to host Ponderosa. They then face non-league foe Bear River at Ali Gym on Saturday.

BASEBALL

Bear River 10, Lindhurst 0

The Bruins snapped a six-game skid on Monday with a mercy-rule win over Lindhurst.

The contest was knotted 0-0 through three innings, but the Bruins broke the game wide open with seven runs in the fourth. Bear River then put the game away with three more runs in the sixth.

Leading the team from the bump was junior pitcher Daniel Bamburg, who threw all six innings, allowed four walks, two hits and no runs while striking out five.

From the plate, Bear River was led by Dylan Neuharth (3-for-4, double, RBI, two runs scored), Brennan Schad (2-for-3, two RBIs, run scored), Dakota Ayestaran (1-for-2, two RBIs, run scored), Tyler Neuharth (1-for-4, two RBIs) and Kenny Baltz (1-for-3, double, RBI, run scored).

The Bruins are back on the diamond Thursday for an away game against Truckee.

Marysville 6, Nevada Union 4

Two late runs by Marysville was the difference Tuesday as the Miners came up just short on the road.

Marysville had taken a three-run first inning lead and held a 4-1 advantage after four innings. NU rallied for three fifth-inning runs to tie it, but Marysville plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull ahead for good.

Kolby Amaral (2-for-4, run scored), Matt Deschaine (2-for-3, RBI, run scored, stolen base) and Hagen Mees (2-for-3, run scored, stolen base) led the Miners from the plate.

The Miners host Marysville on Friday. NU then closes out the season next week with a three-game series against Placer.

Coaches may submit game reports to Sports Editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com.