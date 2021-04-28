Prep roundup: Miners dig in, earn pair of wins on diamond

Nevada Union’s varsity baseball team rebounded well from last week’s three-game skid with a pair of wins this week.

The Miners edged past the Truckee Wolverines, 6-4, at home Monday and crushed the Lindhurst Blazers, 19-1, on the road Tuesday to improve to 5-6 on the season.

In Tuesday’s contest, the Miners and Blazers (0-10) were knotted 1-1 through two innings before NU surged ahead with three runs in the third. The Miners then put the game out of reach with 10 runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth to earn the mercy-rule victory.

Leading the Miners at the plate was sophomore infielder Chase Nye, who went 5-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and five runs scored.

Nevada Union also got big offensive contributions from freshman Brenden Pinney (2-for-3, two doubles, four RBIs), sophomore Lucas Mackey (3-for-5, four RBIs), senior Kolby Amaral (3-for-4, two doubles, three RBIs) and senior Matt Deschaine (2-for-4, two RBIs).

Colton Purkey and Mackey split the pitching duties for the Miners. Mackey allowed just four hits while striking out three across three shutout innings. Purkey threw two innings, allowed three hits and one run while striking out four.

In Monday’s victory over Truckee (7-2), the Miners opened with a six run first inning and held on down the stretch.

Patrick Farrell got the start on the bump for NU and worked the first three innings. The senior hurler allowed six hits and two earned runs while striking out six. Freshman Keisen Hayden tossed the final four innings and allowed just one hit and no runs while striking out five.

From the plate, the Miners got RBIs from Mackey, Ryder Celenza and Hagen Mees.

As a team, NU drew 10 walks in the win.

The Miners close out the week with a road contest at Truckee on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rio Linda 41, Nevada Union 37

The Miners played well defensively, but didn’t have enough offensive fire power to pull out the road win against the Rio Linda Knights Tuesday.

A bright spot for the Miners was junior post player Milo Goehring, who poured in 25 points. Goehring also led the Miners with 27 points in their season opening loss to Granite Bay on Monday.

Next up for the Miners (0-2) is a road bout with Placer on Thursday.

Coaches may submit game reports to Sports Editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com.