PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Miners volleyball tops Ponderosa, remains unbeaten in league play

Nevada Union’s girls volleyball team remains undefeated in Foothill Valley League play after knocking off Ponderosa on Monday.

Facing last year’s league champs, the Lady Miners criuised to victory, in straight sets, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19.

Leading the Lady Miners was senior outside hitter Faith Menary, who hammered down a team-high 11 kills and notched seven aces.

NU’s Kayda Kinch, Kailee McLaughlin and Emerson Dunbar all added five kills each.

Running the Lady Miners attack was setter Kendall Hughes, who doled out 30 assists. The senior also had four kills and four digs in the match.

Putting in strong a defensive effort was senior Libero Kendall Gould, who had a team-high eight digs. Gould also scored three aces.

The Lady Miners block was led by Menary and McLaughlin with four blocks each. Ashlyn Frannsen came through with three blocks.

As a team, the Lady Miners tallied 19 aces in the match. In addition to Menary’s seven, they got five from Dunbar, three from Kiana Spillner, three from Gould and one from Kinch.

Next up for the Lady Miners (27-5, 3-0 FVL) is a road boat at Lincoln (14-4, 2-0 FVL) at 6 p.m. today.

Bear River 3, Center 0

The Lady Bruins volleyball team got back on track with a convincing win over Pioneer Valley league foe Center on Monday.

Bear River cruised past their league combatant in straight sets, 25-11, 25-14, 25-8.

Bella Thornbury led the Lady Bruins charge, notching 30 assists, scoring eight aces and putting down six kills. Kerynn Smith and Gracie Terrell each had eight kills. Ashley Ray pitched in with four kills and two aces. Summer Huntley chipped in with three kills. And, Julie Bristol scored three aces in the victory.

Bear River is 14-8 overall and 2-1 in FVL play, with its only league loss coming against Colfax last Wednesday. Next up for the Lady Bruins is a home contest at 6 p.m. today against Lindhurst (0-10, 0-3).

BOYS WATER POLO

Nevada Union 18, Bear River 7

With a strong team effort, the Miners water polo team swam away with a lopsided victory over league foe Bear River on Monday.

Leading NU’s attack was Joe Pardini, Judah Good, Rive Fredericks and Kaden Fredericks. Pardini notched a team-high six goals. Good and Rive Fredericks each added five goals, and Kaden Fredericks netted two.

Next up for the Miners (5-4, 1-0 FVL) is a road game against Oakmont today.

Nevada Union’s junior varsity team also won Monday, grabbing a 16-6 victory over Bear River. NU’s Ryan Crabtree led the team with five goals.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nevada Union 5, Lincoln 4

The Lady Miners tennis team improved to 2-1 in league play with a victory over Lincoln on Monday.

Earning a win for Nevada Union in the No. 1 singles match was Reese Wheeler, who cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory. NU’s Sammi Maliszewski won the No. 3 singles match, 7-5, 6-4. In the No. 5 singles bout, the Lady Miners’ Phoebe Bertran earned the win, 6-0, 4-6, 6-0. NU’s Helena Conzoner grabbed the win in the No. 6 singles match, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5.

Rounding out the NU winners on the day was Sophia LaJeunesse and Saffron Wang, who earned victory in the No. 3 doubles contest, 6-3, 6-2.

