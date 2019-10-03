PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Miners volleyball, tennis earn league wins

Nevada Union’s girls volleyball team went into Lincoln and knocked off the Fighting Zebras in straight sets, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 Wednesday night.

The Lady Miners’ attack was led by Faith Menary, who scored 17 of her team’s 31 kills in the match. The senior outside hitter also tallied five digs and three blocks.

NU senior Emerson Dunbar followed with six kills to go six digs and two aces.

Running the Lady Miners offense was senior setter Kendall Hughes with 27 assists. Hughes also had a team-high 12 digs and notched three kills along the way.

NU’s Kailee McLaughlin was impressive at the net with a team-high eight blocks.

From the service line, the Lady Miners tallied 10 aces in the match, led by Kina Spillner and Kendall Gould with three each.

With the victory, the Lady Miners improved to 28-5 overall and 4-0 in Foothill Valley League play. They now sit alone atop the league standings. Lincoln (14-5, 2-1 FVL) slipped to second place.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nevada Union 7,

Lincoln 2

The Lady Miners tennis team put forth a winning performance Wednesday, beating Lincoln and improving to 3-2 in FVL play this season.

Nevada Union won five out of six singles matches and took two of three doubles bouts in the win.

In singles play, NU No. 1 Reese Wheeler won her match, 6-1, 6-3. Abella Glorfield took the No. 2 bout, 6-2, 6-3. NU’s No. 3 Sammi Maliszewski battled to victory, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). Phoebe Bertran cruised to a win in the No. 5 match, 6-0, 6-1. Helena Conzoner rounded out the Lady Miners singles winners with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the No. 6 bout.

In doubles play, NU’s Hailie Franklin and Malia Morgan claimed the No. 2 match, 3-6, 6-2, 10-6. And, Sophia Lajeunesse and Saffron Wang won the No. 3 contest, 6-3, 6-0.

