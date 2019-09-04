PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Miners top River Valley in tennis season opener

The Lady Miners opened the 2019 prep tennis season with a winning effort Tuesday on their home court.

Facing a non-league foe in River Valley, Nevada Union’s girls tennis team won four out of the six singles matches and two out of three doubles matches to earn the team victory, 6-3.

Leading the way was NU’s No. 1 singles player Reese Wheeler, who took her match in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4. Bella Glorfield earned victory for the Lady Miners in the No. 2 singles match, 6-3, 2-6 (10-2). NU’s Sammi Maliszewski made quick work of her opponent in the No. 3 singles match, winning 6-3, 6-1. Also in singles action was Molly Becker with a 6-1, 5-7 (10-2) victory in the No. 5 match.

The Lady Miners are coming off a 2018 season in which they won the Foothill Valley League team title and reached the Sac-Joaquin Section D-III playoffs. It was the first league championship for an NU girls tennis squad in more than a decade. The team graduated 2018 FVL singles champion Eliza Hales, but return Wheeler, Glorfield and Maliszewski who all boasted strong league records a season ago.

Girls Volleyball

Union Mine 3, Bear River 1

The Lady Bruins had their five-match winning streak snapped Tuesday.

Bear River opened strong, but couldn’t keep pace with the Diamondbacks the rest of the way and lost in four sets, 18-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14.

Leading the Lady Bruins was Gracie Terrell with 12 kills, Faith Phillips with nine kills, and Kerynn Smith with eight kills.

Next up for the Lady Bruins (5-1) is a home bout against non-league foe Durham at 7 p.m. today.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.