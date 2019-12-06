PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Miners cruise past Valley; FLC tops Woodland

Behind a balanced scoring attack, the Lady Miners tipped off the River City girls basketball tournament with a blowout win over Valley, 58-26, Thursday.

Leading the Nevada Union charge was senior Kendall Hughes, who scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Junior guard Aijah King followed with 12 points and five steals. Senior forward Emerson Dunbar chipped in 10 points, and Aubrey Looney tallied nine points in the win.

The Lady Miners (2-1) played a late game Friday and close the tourney out today.

Forest Lake Christian 43,

Woodland 34

The Lady Falcons soared through the first round of the Viking Classic, topping Woodland by nine.

Forest Lake Christian started hot and took a 24-8 lead into halftime. The Falcons struggled in the third and were outscored 15-3 in the frame, but finished strong for their fourth straight win.

Amber Jackson led the way for FLC, scoring a game-high 23 points to go with four assists. Ali McDaniel stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists. Bella O’Neill led the team in rebounds with eight.

Forest Lake Christian (4-0)played a late game Friday and will close the tourney out today.

