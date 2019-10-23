PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Bruins claw out 2nd straight D-V golf title

The Lady Bruins are back-to-back Sac-Joaquin Section champs.

Bear River’s girls golf team successfully defended its Division V crown on Monday, getting a championship effort from the entire team and outperforming the 10 other squads and Auburn Valley Country Club.

“We had to grind it out this time,” said Bear River head coach Gayne Nakano. “What did it for us was our depth. That’s what always does it for us.”

The Lady Bruins finished atop the team leaderboard with a 5-player score of 483, which was five points better than second place finisher Ripon. Colfax (573), Escalon (586) and Hilmar (601) rounded out the top-five.

Leading Bear River was Pioneer Valley League MVP Theresa Shaw. The freshman shot an 86 and finished third individually.

Bear River sophomore Corina Shaw scored a 90 and finished fourth individually, giving the Lady Bruins two players in the top-five.

Dominique Peter (96), Julia Pisenti (100), Sarah Aanenson (111) and Tressie Costantino (130) rounded out the Lady Bruins participants.

Ripon freshman Gabbi Ilardi was the day’s medalist with an 84.

Next up for Bear River is the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament held next Monday at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton. A season ago, the Lady Bruins finished seventh at Masters.

When asked how he thinks his team will fare at the Masters tourney this year, Nakano said, “We will have to wait and see … I’m not sure how we will do, but we’re going to do our best.”

The D-V Section championship win for the Lady Bruins adds to an already impressive season in which they won the PVL title, and set a school record for lowest team score (190) in a head-to-head match.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

LINCOLN 3, NEVADA UNION 2

The Lady Miners dropped out of first place in the Foothill Valley League standings after losing a hard-fought five-set contest with Lincoln Monday night.

Competing in front of a boisterous home crowd, Nevada Union started strong and grabbed the first two sets, 26-24, 25-22, but struggled down the stretch and dropped the final three, 26-24, 25-13, 15-13.

Leading the Lady Miners effort was senior outside hitter Faith Menary and junior Kailee McLaughlin. Menary finished with a team-best 32 kills to go with five blocks. McLaughlin shined at the net with eight blocks. She also had six kills.

The loss drops Nevada Union (37-10, 7-2 FVL) into second place in league play with just one match left. The Lady Miners are set to face last place Rio Linda (0-8 FVL) today. Nevada Union has already clinched a spot in the postseason, which begins next week.

Lincoln (22-9, 8-1 FVL) can clinch the league title with a win over fifth place Placer today.

BEAR RIVER 3, LINDHURST 0

The Lady Bruins roared past Lindhurst on Monday, topping their PVL foe in straight sets, 25-11, 25-14, 25-22.

Leading the Bear River attack was Sydney Franks with 10 kills. Ashley Ray added nine kills, Gracie Terrell chipped in six kills and Kerynn Smith tallied five kills.

Running the offense was Bella Thornbury, who doled out 32 assists.

Bear River (20-12, 7-2 PVL) sits in second place in the PVL standings, two-games behind Colfax (19-11, 8-0 PVL), which can clinch the league title with a win in either of its final two matches.

Bear River has already secured a postseason berth. Playoffs get started next week.

