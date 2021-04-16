Prep roundup: Hayden throws no-hitter to propel Miners past Blazers

Keisen Hayden’s first high school start was a memorable one.

Nevada Union’s hard-throwing freshman dominated from the mound Thursday, throwing a no-hitter to lead the Miners past the Lindhurst Blazers, 7-0.

“The main thing was he did a great job of pounding the zone,” Nevada Union head coach Ted White said. “This was Keisen’s first start and he wasn’t supposed to go that deep into the game. He had a short leash, but he put me in a situation where he had a no-hitter going so we let him go, and he did a great job. He was awesome.”

Facing the Blazers on their diamond, Hayden struck out 13 and gave up three walks across seven innings, but never allowed a Lindhurst baserunner past second base.

White said he thought about pulling Hayden in the fifth, but could tell Hayden wanted to finish what he started.

“That was a big step for him maturity-wise,” said White. “The mental aspect of it was just as impressive as the physical aspect.”

Hayden’s only other pitching appearance this season was out of the bullpen against Lindhurst, April 8. He pitched two innings in that one, allowed one hit and struck out five.

The Miners gave Hayden plenty of run support on Thursday, scoring one in the first, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the seventh.

Leading the NU offensive charge was senior Matt Deschaine, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI. Sophomore Lucas Mackey was also impressive at the plate with three hits, including a double and two RBIs. Senior Patrick Farrell chipped in with two base knocks and two RBIs.

The victory improves the Miners to 3-3 on the season. Next up for Nevada Union is an away game at Lincoln on Monday. The Miners will then host Lincoln on Wednesday.

BEAR RIVER BOYS, GIRLS TOP NU IN WATER POLO

The water polo teams from Bear River and Nevada Union clashed in the pool Wednesday, and when the water settled it was the Bruins leaving with victories in both the boys and girls bouts.

Bear River took the boys match, 18-7, and the girls contest, 9-4.

Leading Bear River in the boys game was Harrison Alexander with six goals, Kyle Adamson with five goals and Stowe Kreisher with three goals. Leading the defense was goalie Michael Hermann.

The Miners got strong showings from Ryan Crabtree (three goals), Si Moorehead (two goals), Jackson Witt (two goals), and goalie Ethan Keller (six blocks, three steals).

In the girls match, Bear River was powered by Maddie Pratt (three goals), Emily Adamson (two goals), Emmy Christensen (two goals), Olivia Lyman (two goals), and goalie Sophia Cienfuegos.

