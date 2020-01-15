PREP ROUNDUP: Bruins top Foothill in PVL opener; Lady Falcons have league winning streak snapped

Behind a balanced offensive attack, Bear River’s boys basketball team opened Pioneer Valley League play with a road win over the Foothill Mustangs Tuesday.

The Bruins jumped out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and went into halftime up, 34-27. Bear River extended its lead in the third quarter and carried a 47-37 lead into the fourth, where they held on for a 63-57 victory.

Leading the Bruins was senior guard Caleb Lowry with 15 points. Fellow senior guard Justin Powell added 14 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. Senior forward Brad Smith followed with 11 points. Harrison Alexander chipped in nine points, J.R. Molloy had seven and Brekyn Vasquez had six to round out the Bear River scorers.

The win improves the Bruins to 6-10 overall and 1-0 in PVL play. Foothill falls to 7-10 overall and 0-1 in league play. A season ago, Bear River and Foothill split their league bouts and tied for third in the PVL with identical 6-4 records.

Next up for Bear River is a road bout at Marysville at 8 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Futures 41,

Forest Lake Christian 40

The Lady Falcons had their 29-game league winning streak snapped by Futures Tuesday.

Forest Lake Christian struggled early and went into halftime down, 20-17. Futures extended its lead in the third took a, 34-23, advantage into the fourth. FLC outscored Futures, 17-7, in the final stanza, and even grabbed a one point lead with less than 30 seconds left, but Futures hit a pair of free throws in the waning moments to grab the lead back and earn the win.

FLC’s Ali McDaniel had a big game in defeat. The senior guard tallied a triple-double with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. She also had four assists in the game.

Sadie Whaley chipped in eight points and played well on the defensive end. Amber Jackson added six points.

The loss for the Lady Falcons is their first in the Central Valley California League play since 2017. Forest Lake Christian (13-5, 3-1 CVCL) is now in a three-way tie atop the league standings with Futures (10-4, 3-1) and Sac Waldorf (6-9, 3-1)

Next up for the Lady Falcons is a Friday home game against Victory Christian (4-7, 1-3).

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.