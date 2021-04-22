Prep Roundup: Bruins return to diamond, fall to Falcons

Bear River relief pitcher Jacob Ayestaran watches as his pitch nears a Colfax batter during the Bruins’ loss to the Falcons Wednesday at home.

Photo: Elias Funez

Bear River’s baseball team hadn’t played a game in nearly two weeks due to a COVID-related quarantine.

Their first game back after the layoff was a rough one.

The Bruins fell at home to the Colfax Falcons, 15-0, on Wednesday, but first-year Bear River head coach Russell Brackett isn’t making any excuses and views this as another learning experience for his squad.

“You could tell they were too ramped up,” said Brackett. “You could make the excuse that we haven’t played, but that’s not an excuse. Everyone has the chance to get better, even during quarantine. Bottom line is we just didn’t show up today.”

Bear River outfielder Kenny Baltz narrowly misses a catch during Wednesday’s 15-0 loss to the Colfax Falcons.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Bruins came into the game with a pair of lopsided victories over Wheatland (10-3, April 2) and Foresthill (11-1, April 8) to their credit, but faced a much tougher foe in the Falcons, who are now 10-4 on the season.

“Bottom line is we go back to basics,” said Brackett. “I’ll tell the kids ‘bad games happen and you can’t always control it and you move on.’ … It’s a great learning experience, because the kids got to wear this.”

Colfax wasted little time getting on the board, scoring four runs in the first inning. The Falcons continued to pour it on throughout, scoring another run in the second, six in the third, three more in the fourth and one in the fifth.

A Bear River batter takes his base after an at-bat against the Falcons Wednesday at home.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I like the fact that our guys are starting to figure out they can compete,” said Colfax head coach Chris Nave. “They are starting to build confidence and they’re starting to believe in each other. With the whole COVID thing we couldn’t build the cohesiveness that we normally have, so the kids have had to learn what each other does and how each other operates and go from there, and they keep getting better.”

Leading the Falcons was senior pitcher Anthony Packard, who tossed all five innings, allowed just two hits while walking three and striking out six.

“Offense came out and got me a few runs in the first inning, and after that I was just trying to put it over the plate and let them hit it,” said Packard. “They put it in play a little bit, but they hit it right at our guys.”

Bear River outfielder Kenny Baltz puts the ball into play for the Bruins.



Packard is now 3-0 with a 2.68 ERA in six appearances on the season.

“He’s a warrior,” Nave said of Packard. “Anytime Anthony takes the mound we have a chance to win. He goes out and competes everyday. Today, he didn’t have his best stuff, but he’s the ultimate competitor. He goes out there and he gives us a chance every time. Great leader, great young man.”

Packard also helped himself out at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Falcons also got a strong showing from junior Noah Souza, who hit a three-run bomb over the left field fence in the fourth inning and finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Colfax’s senior catcher Trevor Davis also played well with three hits, including a triple and an RBI.

The only Bruins to notch base hits were senior shortstop Colby Lunsford and senior third baseman Nick Baltz.

Wednesday’s contest was the first of three this season between the two Pioneer Valley League rivals. They will face off again May 12 at Colfax and May 14 at Bear River.

The Bruins (2-1) are busy this week, taking on Forest Lake Christian at home Thursday and then traveling to Foresthill today. Colfax is back at it today against Lindhurst.

Lincoln 4, Nevada Union 2

The Miners came up short on the diamond against Lincoln on Wednesday, falling to their Foothill Valley League foe by two runs.

The Fighting Zebras from Lincoln grabbed an early 3-0 lead after three innings. Nevada Union responded with a run in the fifth inning, to pull within two. Colfax tallied an insurance run in the sixth to push the lead back to three. The Miners scored a run in the bottom of the seventh and had loaded the bases with one out, but couldn’t bring their runners home.

Leading the Miners from the plate was Patrick Farrell, who tallied two hits and an RBI.

Farrell also got the start on the mound for NU. The senior tossed five innings, allowed five hits and four runs while striking out three.

Junior pitcher Ariah Dirmeyer got the win for Lincoln after allowing just one run on six hits through five innings of work.

The two league combatants also faced off on Monday with Lincoln taking that one, 7-3.

The Miners (3-5) and Fighting Zebras (5-8) close out their three-game series in Lincoln today.

SOFTBALL

Bear River 5, Colfax 3

With an early surge of offense and a strong effort from the circle, the Bruins topped the Falcons Tuesday at Bear River.

The Bruins scored all five of their runs in the first two innings and held on down the stretch for the victory.

Leading the way from the plate was Liv Nawrocki (2-for-4, two RBIs), Kaly Chapman-Ulloa (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) and Sarah Desart (2-for-3, two runs scored).

Chapman-Ulloa was also strong from the circle, going all seven innings and striking six while giving up three runs.

Bear River returns to action Tuesday with an away game at Placer.

