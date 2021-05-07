Prep roundup: Bruins basketball edges Placer on Senior Night

Bear River’s girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night with a narrow victory over Placer, 54-53, Thursday.

The Bruins have two seniors, Erika Junge and Kaedyn Harrison, on their squad and both contributed to the win. Harrison scored three points and made key defensive plays, and Junge scored one point and doled out four assists to help Bear River to victory.

“Just fun to be out there and get to celebrate the seniors,” said Bear River head coach Jenn Krill.

Bear River trailed 13-9 after one quarter and went into halftime down 28-27. The Bruins then jumped ahead in the third, outscoring Placer 16-10 in the frame to grab a five-point lead heading into the fourth. Bear River held on down the stretch to pull off the Senior Night win.

Leading the Bruins in scoring was junior Julia Pisenti with 16 points. Sophomore Kaylee Vieira followed with 12 points to go with seven rebounds. The Bruins also got key contributions from Jordan Foster (10 points), Morgan Peterson (six points, eight rebounds) and Krissy Kelly (six points).

The game was just one of two for the Bruins this season. They closed their schedule with a bout against Yuba City Friday night. The game was not completed as of press time.

PREP BASEBALL

Nevada Union 9, Bear River 1

With a big fifth inning and a strong effort from the bump, the Miners topped the Bruins, 9-1, Thursday at Bear River.

The two Nevada County teams each plated a run in the first inning, but that would be it for the Bruins. The Miners were just getting started.

NU added two more runs in the third inning, scored five in the fourth inning and tallied one more in the sixth to balloon the lead to eight.

While the Miners’ offense was doing its job, NU’s senior pitcher Patrick Farrell kept the Bruins in check. Farrell pitched a complete game, going all seven innings, allowing seven hits and one earned run while striking out seven and walking just one. Farrell threw 93 pitches in the win, 61 of which were strikes.

Farrell also led the Miners at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. NU also got strong showings from senior Matt Deschaine (2-for-4, double, two RBIs, two runs scored), senior Kolby Amaral (3-for-3, four runs scored, stolen base) and sophomore Chase Nye (1-for-4, double, RBI, run scored).

Bright spots from the Bruins come from Devin Ortiz (1-for-3, RBI) and Colby Lunsford (2-for-3, run scored, stolen base).

The win was NU’s second straight over Bear River. The Miners (7-7) and Bruins (6-4) closed their three-game series against each other Friday afternoon. The game was not completed as of press time.

Coaches may submit game reports to Sports Editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com.