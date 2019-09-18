PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River volleyball tops Golden Sierra; NU volleyball drops hard-fought bout with Rocklin

Boosted by the return of senior captain Bella Thornbury, Bear River’s girls volleyball team cruised past non-league foe Golden Sierra Tuesday night.

In a battle between bears, the Lady Bruins dominated the Grizzlies, winning in straight sets 25-9, 25-12, 25-14.

Leading the way for Bear River was Thornbury, who was back in the lineup after missing about a month due to injury. Thornbury, the team’s setter, doled out 36 assists and tallied three aces in the win.

Leading the Bear River attack were junior hitters Ashley Ray and Kerynn Smith with 10 kills each.

The Lady Bruins were hit by a rash of injuries early on, but look to be getting healthy just in time for Pioneer Valley League play.

Next up for Bear River (8-5) is a road bout at Liberty Ranch today. The Lady Bruins open PVL play at Marysville Monday.

ROCKLIN 3,

NEVADA UNION 1

In a battle between regional volleyball powers, the Lady Miners couldn’t quite keep up with the Rocklin Thunder, falling in four hard-fought sets 23-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-18.

Powering the Nevada Union attack was senior outside hitter Faith Menary, who tallied a game-high 26 kills to go with 11 digs and two aces. Senior setter Kendall Hughes finished with 41 assists, and senior libero Kendall Gould came through with 13 digs and two aces.

Nevada Union (14-3) was scheduled to face Del Oro in a late game Wednesday night, and opens Foothill Valley League play against Placer on Monday.

GIRLS GOLF

BEAR RIVER 215, CENTER 276

The Lady Bruins golf team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 61-stroke victory over PVL foe Center Tuesday.

Competing at the par-34 Lake of the Pines Golf Course, Bear River was led by Teresa Shaw with a 38. Julia Pisente followed with a 42. Dominique Peter carded a 44. Sarah Aanenson was next with a 45 and Corina Shaw rounded out the scoring with a 46.

Next up for the Lady Bruins is a home match with Colfax today.

LINCOLN 226,

NEVADA UNION 269

The Lady Miners golf team dropped their first match of the season, falling to Foothill Valley League combatant Lincoln.

Playing at Turkey Creek Golf Course, Nevada Union was led by Haley McCormick with a 47. Danielle McClung followed with a 51. Jadyn McKenna was next with a 53. Samantha Prosser carded a 58. And, Adele Handen rounded out the Lady Miners scores with a 60.

Nevada Union gets back at it today against Rio Linda.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.