PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River volleyball off to hot start; Bruin swimmers best Lincoln in opener

Bear River’s boys volleyball team is off to a hot start to the 2020 season.

The defending Sac-Joaquin Section Division III champs have gone 6-1 through the first week of the season, which has included a pair of wins in Golden Empire League play and a second place finish at the 36-team Stockton Classic.

At the tourney in Stockton, the Bruins toppled Atwater, 25-8, 25-16, Franklin, 25-17, 26-24, and Elk Grove, 25-20, 30-28, before falling in the finals to Bullard of Fresno, 25-14, 25-10.

The Bruins’ two league wins came against Vanden, 25-22, 25-13, 25-17, and Woodland, 25-5, 25-16, 25-12.

Leading the way for Bear River has been junior outside hitter Jace Rath, who has posted 77 kills, 42 digs, 19 aces and six blocks across the seven games.

Rath was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s High School Player of the Week for the West Region.

Also making an impact for the Bruins has been senior Brad Smith, who notched 48 kills during the week, and senior outside hitter Brekyn Vasquez, who tallied 26 kills and 10 aces. Junior setter Weston Prosser ran the offense well, doling out 161 assists, while also making his presence felt on defense with 30 digs.

The Bruins are back at it at 5 p.m. today, facing GEL foe Mira Loma on the road.

SWIMMING

BRUINS dart past Zebras in SEASON OPENER

Bear River’s swim team got the new season started with a winning effort against Lincoln last Friday.

The Bruins girls team topped their Lincoln counterparts, 111-48, and the Bear River boys team won, 99-62.

Individual winners for the Bear River girls were Maddie Meilinger (200 free and 100 free), Mia Axelman (200 individual medley), Whitney Lybbert (100 fly), Makenna Hensley (100 backstroke), Allison Johnson (100 breaststroke).

Bear River’s boys winners were Aiden McCormick (200 free), Jett Livingston (50 free), Adam DeGrucio (100 fly), Tyler Nattrass (100 free and 100 backstroke) and Braden Fowler (100 breaststroke).

“It was a great to get that first meet under our belt,” said Bear River coach Ethan Green. “Our Bruin swimmers were impressive with their efforts and consistency throughout the meet.”

The reigning Pioneer Valley League Champion Bruins dive into league competition Friday when they host Center.

