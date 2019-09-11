PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River volleyball continues to roar; Nevada Union golf tops Oakmont

The Bear River girls volleyball team continues to find ways to win.

Facing a pair of tough non-league opponents this week, and without several injured starters, the Lady Bruins leaned on their team depth and the result was hard-fought wins over West Campus and Placer.

“I think it comes down to our depth and the buy-in to our system,” said Bear River head coach Matt MacDonald, who has led the Lady Bruins to an 8-4 record this season.

The Lady Bruins showed their grit and mental toughness in Monday’s road win over West Campus. After falling behind early, they rallied to grab the match victory in four sets, 15-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17.

Leading the Lady Bruins was junior setter Ashley Ray with 30 assists, five aces and four kills. Gracie Terrell added eight kills, Sydney Franks chipped in with seven, Kerryn Smith tallied six and Faith Phillips notched five in the match.

A season ago, West Campus beat Bear River twice, including a four-set victory in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs.

“It was a big win for us, for sure,” said MacDonald.

A day later, Bear River faced off with former league combatant Placer and was once again challenged. The Lady Bruins rose to the occasion and pulled out the win in five sets, 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 11-25, 15-4, Tuesday at home.

Placer was a longtime member of the Pioneer Valley League along with Bear River, but moved to the Foothill Valley League in 2018.

The Lady Bruins have five days between games and MacDonald said he expects his team to be back to full strength when they travel to face Wheatland on Monday.

GIRLS GOLF

Nevada Union 268, Oakmont 300

Behind a strong team effort, the Lady Miners came away with a 32-stroke victory over Oakmont Tuesday.

Leading the way for Nevada Union was freshman Samantha Prosser with a team-best score of 50. Jadyn McKenna followed with a 52. Haley McCormick and Danielle McClung each carded 54. And, Sarah Day rounded out the NU team score with a 58.

