PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River golf cruises past Center; NU volleyball routs Rio Linda

Bear River’s girls golf team improved to 7-0 in head-to-head bouts this season with a 50 stroke victory, 227-277, over Pioneer Valley league foe Center on Monday.

Competing at the Par-37 Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta, the Lady Bruins were led by Theresa Shaw, who scored a 39. Julia Pisenti followed with a 42. Corina Shaw was next for Bear River, finishing with a 45. Dominique Peter carded a 50. And, Sarah Aanenson rounded out the Lady Bruins’ top-five with a 51.

Next up for the Lady Bruins is a macthup with Colfax at The Ridge Golf Course in Auburn.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Nevada Union 3,

Rio Linda 0

The Lady Miners completed the first half of league play unblemished after topping Rio Linda in straight sets, 25-11, 25-11, 25-13, Monday night.

Nevada Union shined at the service line, scoring a whopping 25 aces in the game. Leading the way was junior Kiana Spillner, who tallied 10 aces. Dani Gil and Kayda Kinch followed with five aces each.

Leading the Lady Miners’ attack was Kinch and Kailee McLaughlin with six kills each. Marley Porter added four kills in the win.

The Lady Miners (33-6 overall, 5-0 Foothill Valley League) start the second half of league play today at Placer.