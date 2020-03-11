PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River baseball tops Truckee in extras; Miners fall to Woodland

Bear River’s baseball team roared back from an early deficit and topped Truckee, 8-7, in extra innings, Tuesday.

The Bruins (3-5) fell behind the Wolverines, 4-1, after two innings, but responded with four runs across the third and fourth innings. The teams match runs in the fifth and Truckee plated the tying run in the top of the seventh to send it to extras. The Wolverines (1-4-1) scored one in the top half of the eighth, but the Bruins brought two across in the bottom of the inning to walk-off with the non-league win.

Bear River was led at the plate by junior Nick Baltz, who knocked in the game winning run with a single. Baltz went 4-for-5 with a double and five RBIs in the game.

Reid Zoldan had three hits and an RBI for the Bruins. Cole Winters went 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored. Colby Lunsford chipped in with two hits and an RBI. And, Colton Jenkins added a hit and stole two bases.

Bear River’s Caleb Hurst tossed 6 2/3 innings and struck out six while allowing eight hits and three earned runs.

Next up for the Bruins is a Pioneer Valley League game at home against Center (4-2), at 4 p.m. today.

WOODLAND 2, NEVADA UNION 1

The Miners fell to non-league foe Woodland in extra innings Tuesday.

Woodland took an early 1-0 lead with a run in the second inning. The Miners responded with a run in the fifth to knot it up. Woodland walked off with the win in the eighth inning after a two-out RBI single.

The Miners managed just two hits in the game, coming off the bats of Noah Sims and Seth DeSena. Sims accounted for the team’s lone RBI when he drove in Aidan Keros with a sacrifice fly.

Nevada Union (2-4) gets back at it next Tuesday with a home game against Las Plumas.

Volleyball

Bear River 3, Mira Loma 0

The Bruins improved to 3-0 in Golden Empire LEague play with a three-set sweep of Mira Loma, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20, Tuesday.

Leading the Bear River attack was senior hitters Jace Rath and Brad Smith. Rath tallied 18 kills and Smith finished with 12. Junior setter Weston Prosser doled out 41 assists in the win, and Joe Guerra led the defensive effort with a team-high 10 digs.

Next up for the Bruins (7-1) is a home contest with GEL combatant Mesa Verde at 5 p.m., today.

Tennis

CENTER, 5, BEAR RIVER 4

Bear River’s tennis team opened Pioneer Valley League play with a narrow loss to Center, 5-4, Tuesday.

Among the highlights for the Bruins was defending Sac-Joaquin Section champion Sophia Christen cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 victory using a devastating combination of groundstrokes and her amazing serve and volley game to secure the win.

Bear River No. 2 girls singles player, Lexi Lee Paunovic used her powerful all-around game to secure an easy win 6-0, 6-0 for her first victory as a Bruin.

Rounding out the good news for the Bruins were both girls doubles teams getting straight set wins for their team. The No. 1 girls doubles team of Emmy Christensen and Kaya Krygsman defeated their opponents 6-4, 6-0, while the No. 2 team of Nikki Scaglione and Josie Booth won easily at 6-2, 6-0. The Bruins take on defending Section champion Lindhurst on Thursday at Bear River and look to get in the win column against another challenging PVL foe.

