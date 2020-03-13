PREP ROUNDUP: Bear River baseball tops Center; Bruins tennis knocks off Lindhurst

Bear River’s baseball team opened Pioneer Valley League play with a come-from-behind win over Center, 5-3, Thursday at home.

The Bruins trailed 3-2 after five and half innings, but surged ahead in the bottom of the sixth with three runs.

Leading Bear River from the plate was Colby Lunsford, who went 2-for-4 with a home run. Devin Ortiz added two hits and two RBIs. Colton Jenkins notched two hits, including a double. Brendon Koppes chipped in two hits. Cole Winters and Reid Zoldan both came through with RBIs.

Jenkins got the start, going four innings and allowing seven hits and two earned runs while striking out two. Kenny Baltz offered two innings of relief in which he allowed one earned run and struck out one. Lunsford closed the game out, throwing one inning, not allowing a hit or a run and striking out one.

It served as the Bruins’ final game until mid-April as the Nevada Joint Union High School District has halted all athletic competition until April 13 due to coronavirus concerns.

TENNIS

BEAR RIVER 5, LINDHURST 4

The Bruins defeated defending Sac-Joaquin Section champion Lindhurst at home with a thrilling 5-4 match on Thursday.

Leading the Bruins were standout girls singles players Sophia Christen and Lexi Lee Paunovic, who each won their matches 6-0, 6-0. Following their lead, the Bruin’ No. 1 girls doubles team of Emmy Christensen and Dominique Peter secured a win at 6-0, 6-4.

The No. 2 girls doubles team of Nikki Scaglione and Josie Booth won easily at 6-3, 6-1 to get the Bruins on the brink of the upset win.

Finally, the Bruins’ hopes for the win rested with their No. 2 boys singles player Ian Hayes. In an incredibly tense match, Hayes was able to net the win for the Bruins by defeating Thai Thao 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 after winning the third set tiebreaker 7-5.

— Submitted to The Union

