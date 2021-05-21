Prep golf: Miners shine during spring season

Nevada Union’s girls golf team wrapped the 2021 spring season with an 8-2 overall record in dual matches. Photo

The future looks bright for Nevada Union’s girls golf team.

Despite not having a senior on its regular playing roster, the Miners showed steady improvement throughout the season and finished their 2021 spring campaign with an impressive 8-2 record.

“The team performed exceptionally well,” said NU coach Chris Buti. “It’s a young squad and they are determined to improve.”

The Miners shined against their Foothill Valley League foes, losing only to a very strong Lincoln team twice, and both times by slim margins.

Despite having only underclassmen on the roster, Buti said the squad did not lack for leadership.

“I’ve really been impressed with the leadership that we have,” he said. “The juniors we have on the team are great leaders. They’re setting the tone for a pretty large group of freshman.”

Buti said juniors Aneka Torgrimson and Shelbi Samsky were especially instrumental in the Miners’ growth this season.

“Those two, huge leadership skills,” he said. “They were leaders on campus and on the golf course. They were determined to improve their scores, because they started the season slow, but ended it very well.”

In competition, NU’s top golfer was sophomore Samantha Prosser.

“She was without question our strongest golfer,” said Buti. “She’s great on the course, and great in the classroom as well. She’s been shooting in the 40s, and I’m hoping she has the inspiration to make it into a college program.”

Other standouts on the team include sophomores Devin Baures and Jacy Clawson, and freshman Aria Conte.

“I really think our Nevada Union golf programs, both the girls and boys programs, we’re just starting to hit the ground running,” said Buti. “It’s like the old verbiage from coach (Randy) Blankenship and coach (Dave) Humphers years ago, ‘I feel like we’re reloading every year. It doesn’t matter who the kid is, we’re going to make them a player on our squad.’ And, I hope we can have that kind of tradition with the golf program.”

Buti also expressed gratitude to the local Nevada County golf courses that allowed the team to use their facilities throughout the season.

“A shout out to our local country clubs. Alta Sierra has been super busy and what an honor it is to be able to play there,” he said. “The girls were so incredibly welcomed. Whether it was Alta Sierra, Lake Wildwood or Nevada County, we’re just super thankful to have the community support. To get out there and be able to play and get away from computers, the girls were exceptionally grateful that first day of practice to be out doing something they have fun with.”

