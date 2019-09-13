PREP GOLF: Lady Miners, Lady Bruins grab league wins, remain unbeaten

Nevada Union’s girls golf team continued its hot start to the season and remains unbeaten after knocking off Ponderosa on Thursday.

Behind a strong effort from Haley McCormick, the Lady Miners bested league foe Ponderosa by 17 strokes, 282-299, at Alta Sierra Country Club Thursday.

McCormick was the day’s medalist with a score of 46. Jadyn McKenna followed with a 54, Daniell McClung was next with a 57, Kelsey Brancato chipped in with a 61, and adele Handan rounded out NU’s scoring with a 64.

The victory moves the Lady Miners to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in league bouts.

BEAR RIVER 232, MARYSVILLE 279

The Lady Bruins golf team improved to 2-0 on the young season with a lopsided victory over Marysville Thursday.

Competing at the par-35 Peach Tree Country Club in Marysville, Bear River’s Theresa Shaw led the way with a 38. Dominique Peter followed with a 42, Corina Shaw tallied a 43, Julia Picenti carded a 44 and Katelyn Lorenzo rounded things out with a 65.

The Lady Bruins are back at it Tuesday when they face off with Center.

