PREP GOLF: Lady Bruins wrap up record breaking, title winning season

Bear River’s girls golf team had its impressive run through the 2019 season come to a close Monday, concluding a campaign in which records were broken and championships were won.

“What made this team special was we had very strong people,” said Bear River head coach Gayne Nakano. “The freshman Theresa Shaw had a great year. She was the league MVP. Everybody improved and played better throughout the year. Even the players who didn’t get to play much last year improved quite a bit.”

The Lady Bruins went undefeated in league duals and tourneys en route to their second straight Pioneer Valley League championship. In addition to their league dominance, they also set a school record this season, shooting a 190 as a team in a victory over Marysville at the Par-34 Lake of the Pines Golf Course Oct. 3.

Bear River then went on to win the Section’s Division 5 crown for the second straight season, beating out Ripon by five strokes at Auburn Valley Country Club Oct. 22, which sent the Lady Bruins to Monday’s Masters Tournament where they faced off with the best the Section has to offer.

The Lady Bruins placed 10th among the 12 teams at Masters, scoring a team mark of 476 at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton.

Leading the way for Bear River was Shaw, who finished with a 78 on the par-72 course. Julia Pisenti (85), Corina Shaw (93), Dominique Peter (101) and Sarah Aanenson (119) rounded out the Lady Bruins scorers. Tressie Costantino (125) also competed for Bear River.

Bear River’s Peter, Aanenson and Costantino are all seniors this season and will be greatly missed next year, said Nakano.

“The seniors set a good example for the team. They were dedicated and always made it to practice,” he said. “Dominique Peter was the captain of the team and she did a lot of things. She decided who played with whom and what order the teams got to play, and all the kids respected that. It worked out really well. All the kids got along really well.”

Despite losing three seniors, the Lady Bruins are set up to be a force in the foreseeable future as Corina Shaw and Pisenti are both sophomores and Theresa Shaw is a freshman.

“We have to fill in some spots, but we’re off to a good start with those three,” said Nakano.

Granite Bay won the Masters tourney with a team score of 372, and advances to the CIF NorCal Tournament along with second place finisher Rocklin (409) and third place Vista del Lago (420).

Lodi’s Amelia Garibaldi was the day’s medalist after carding a 2-under-par 70.

