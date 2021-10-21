Prep golf: Bruins win PVL tourney, earn share of league title
Bear River’s girls golf team closed out the 2021 Pioneer Valley League season in championship fashion on Monday.
The talented group of Bruins showcased their skill at Peach Tree Golf Course in Marysville, notching a team score of 476 to win the final PVL tourney of the season.
With the win Bear River claimed a share of the PVL Championship, marking the fourth straight season the Bruins have earned at least a share of the league title. Colfax was the other co-champ, and finished second at the PVL tourney with a team score of 496.
Leading the Bruins on the course was Theresa Shaw (74) and Corina Shaw (75). The next closest competitor in the field was Colfax’s Melia Gustavson (80).
Also playing well for Bear River was Julia Pisenti (81), Jillian Kodai (118), Shannon Rodriguez (128) and Alexa Tran (138).
Marysville (585) finished third as a team at the tourney. Twelve Bridges (589) was fourth, Center (627) was fifth and Lindhurst came in last.
Bear River and Colfax both advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5 Championship, set for Monday at Yolo Fliers Golf Club in Wheatland.
