PREP GOLF: Bruins crush Colfax, remain unbeaten

The Lady Bruins roared past Pioneer Valley League rival Colfax on Thursday, beating the Lady Falcons by 56 strokes, 229-285, at The Ridge in Auburn.

Leading the way for Bear River was Julia Pisenti, who carded a 42 on the par-36 course. Right behind Pisenti was teammate Dominique Peter, who scored a 43. Theresa Shaw followed with a 44. Corina Shaw was next with a 44. And, Tressie Constantino rounded out the Lady Bruins scorers with a 54.

Next up for the Lady Bruins is the second PVL tourney of the season which takes place Monday at Diamond Oaks Golf Course in Roseville. Bear River won the first PVL tourney in September, coming in more than 100 strokes better than the second place finisher.

The victory concludes a perfect run through league head-to-head by the Bear River girls golf team, which went 8-0 against its PVL foes for the second straight season. The Lady Bruins also set a school record this season, shooting a 190 as a team in a victory over Marysville at the Par-34 Lake of the Pines Golf Course last week.

A season ago, the Lady Bruins golf team won the PVL title, the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship and finished seventh at the Sections Masters Tournament.

