PREP GOLF: Bear River dominates at league tourney; Nevada Union claims 2nd at FVL tourney

The Lady Bruins roared to victory in the first Pioneer Valley League golf tourney of the season.

Competing at the par-72 Timber Creek Golf Course in Roseville, the Bear River girls golf team posted a team score of 445, which was 107 strokes better than second place Colfax (552). Center was third with a score of 554, Marysville was fourth at 623 and Lindhurst was fifth after being disqualified for not fielding a full team.

Taking home medalist honors for the day’s best score was the Lady Bruins’ Theresa Shaw, who carded an 84. Bear River’s Corina Shaw wasn’t far behind and finished with an 85. Dominique Peter followed with an 89. Julia Pisenti and Sarah Aanenson rounded out the Lady Bruins scoring with a 93 and 94, respectively.

The Lady Bruins (4-0) get back into head-to-head league play Thursday against Lindhurst.

Lady Miners claim 2nd at FVL tourney

Nevada Union’s girls golf team impressed at the first Foothill Valley League tourney of the season, earning a second place finish with a team score of 530.

Lincoln won the tourney at 489, Ponderosa was third at 583, Oakmont was fourth at 611 and Rio Linda was fifth at 662.

Playing at Yolo Fliers Golf Club in Woodland, the Lady Miners were led by Haley McCormick’s 87, which was good for third overall. Filling out the Lady Miners scorecard was Jadyn McKenna with a 98, Danielle McClung with a 109, Samantha Prosser with an 113 and Adele Handan with an 123.

Next up for the Lady Miners (3-1) is a head-to-head with Placer on Thursday.

