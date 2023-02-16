Sports Reporter
Forest Lake Christian
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
Forest Lake Christian
The No. 3 seed Forest Lake Christian Lady Falcons (17-5, 12-2) host the No. 6 seed Lodi Academy Titans (16-5, 10-2) tonight in the second round of the Sac-Joaquin D-VI playoffs.
The Falcons come into the matchup averaging 49 points per game while giving up just 31.7. On average Lodi Academy scores 42.5 points and gives up 23 per contest.
Senior Sadie Whaley leads Forest Lake; she averages a team-high 18.2 points per game. Whaley won the Central Valley California League (CVCL) MVP last year. The Falcons also have a solid supporting cast, with sophomore Michelle Sams scoring 11.6 points per contest. Junior Julia Nguyen adds 8.4 points per game and is a dangerous shooter from the outside.
Both teams play outstanding defense; expect a low-scoring game.
Tonight’s game will be held at 7 PM at Forest Lake Christian High School, 12515 Combie Rd, Auburn, CA, 95602.
Bear River
The No. 3 seed Bear River Bruins (16-10, 9-5) open up their Sac-Joaquin D-V playoffs tonight at home against the No. 6 seed Fortune Early College Panthers (14-3, 6-0).
Bear River comes into the game scoring 49.3 points per game and giving up 44.5. The Panthers score 47.7 points per contest and give up just 33.7.
Tonight’s matchup starts at 7 PM at Bear River High School, 11130 Magnolia Rd, Grass Valley, Ca, 95949.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: