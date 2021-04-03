Prep football: Truckee trounces Bear River (PHOTO GALLERY)

Bear River ball carrier (24) Jacob Ayestaran is taken down by a barrage of Truckee High School defenders during Saturday afternoon’s loss to the Wolverines.

Photo: Elias Funez

It was a tough Saturday on the gridiron for the Bear River Bruins.

Playing a rare day game at J. David Ramsey Stadium, the Bruins (2-2) were shutout, 36-0, by the visiting Truckee Wolverines (2-2).

“That’s a well-coached, good football team,” Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue said of Truckee. “They played Sutter and Colfax and almost won those games. That’s a good team, I can’t take anything away from them.”

Bear River varsity quarterback sophomore (2) Gino Lorenzo readies to take the ball from the center for a play against the Truckee Wolverines Saturday at Bear River High School.

Photo: Elias Funez

Truckee controlled the contest throughout, jumping out to a 9-0 first quarter lead and taking a 23-0 advantage into halftime. The Wolverines scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

“We got humbled last week by Colfax,” Truckee head coach Josh Ivens said. “That was heavy on us all week. We just talked about competing in practice and changing things up. We had a different game plan coming in, and our kids executed.”

Leading the Truckee offensive attack was junior quarterback Jackson Kahl, who threw for 215 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown toss to junior receiver Sam Purgason. The 6-foot, 6-inch Purgason caught three balls for 80 yards and the score to lead all Wolverine pass catchers.

Bear River defender (5) Anders Torgerson looks to end the run of Truckee High School’s (45) Jason Roth during Saturday’s loss to the Wolverines.

Photo: Elias Funez

On the ground, Truckee’s Tyler Curry led the charge as he smashed his way through the Bruins defense for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Anders Norman and Tavin Hamilton also scored rushing touchdowns for the Wolverines.

“I’m really proud of how they came together, and the way they played today,” Ivens said.

Bear River’s defense played much better in the second half, but the deficit was too large and the Wolverines were too strong for it to make a difference.

“I told them to never give up,” Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie said of his halftime message to the players. “Finish like Bear River football always does. Play hard, never give up and to keep their heads up.”

Bruins defensive lineman (56) Warren Davis takes down a Wolverine ball carrier in front of Truckee High’s sideline.

Photo: Elias Funez

Bear River’s offense struggled to get going for much of the bout. The Bruins’ longest play of the day was 15-yards and they never pushed the ball into the red zone.

Bear River’s top rusher was Jacob Ayestaran, who fought hard for his team-best 30 yards.

“Offensively, we just got handled a little bit,” said Logue.

A bright spot for the Bear River defense was an interception by Ryder Holcomb, which thwarted a deep Truckee drive in the third quarter.

The Bruins have two games left in this season. They will host Colfax (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. They then close at Colfax on April 16.

“Part of life is learning how to accept defeat, get better, work on your weaknesses and make yourself a better person. It’s the same thing in football,” said Logue. “We’re going to play a tough, tough Colfax team two weeks in a row, and that’s all part of it. We bought into this. We wanted to play. And, we’re getting to play.”

Truckee closes their season out Friday at Galena (Reno).

SCORE BY QUARTER FIRST QUARTER T: Jairo Zarate 26-yard field goal (10:12) T: Anders Norman 17-yard run (7:18). XP missed. SECOND QUARTER T: Tyler Curry 1-yard run (5:41). Zarate kick. T: Curry 12-yard run (4:41). Zarate kick. FOURTH QUARTER T: Sam Purgason 19-yard pass from Jackson Kahl (10:33). XP missed. T: Tavin Hamilton 1-yard run (2:38). Zarate kick.

